Software Engineer compensation in United States at Humana ranges from $89.5K per year for Software Engineer 1 to $179K per year for Lead Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $125K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Humana's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$89.5K
$87.5K
$0
$2.1K
Software Engineer 2
$96.8K
$94.5K
$0
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$139K
$133K
$0
$6.7K
Lead Software Engineer
$179K
$163K
$0
$15.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
