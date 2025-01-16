All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Humana ranges from $125K per year for Data Scientist 2 to $200K per year for Lead Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $128K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Humana's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist 2
$125K
$120K
$0
$5.1K
Senior Data Scientist
$142K
$133K
$0
$8.7K
Lead Data Scientist
$200K
$173K
$0
$26.9K
