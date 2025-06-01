Aetna Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Aetna ranges from $94.2K per year for PRF1 to $172K per year for PRF4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $153K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aetna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus PRF1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $94.2K $91.3K $500 $2.3K PRF2 Software Engineer II $133K $124K $0 $9.5K PRF3 Senior Software Engineer $162K $148K $1.1K $12.6K PRF4 Lead Software Engineer $172K $153K $0 $18.7K View 1 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

