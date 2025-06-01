Software Engineer compensation in United States at Aetna ranges from $94.2K per year for PRF1 to $172K per year for PRF4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $153K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aetna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PRF1
$94.2K
$91.3K
$500
$2.3K
PRF2
$133K
$124K
$0
$9.5K
PRF3
$162K
$148K
$1.1K
$12.6K
PRF4
$172K
$153K
$0
$18.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
