WW International
WW International Salaries

WW International's salary ranges from $87,435 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $229,320 for a UX Researcher at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WW International. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $180K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $216K
Business Operations Manager
$174K

Data Scientist
$167K
Financial Analyst
$87.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$151K
Product Designer
$149K
Product Manager
$101K
Program Manager
$127K
Project Manager
$114K
UX Researcher
$229K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WW International is UX Researcher at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $229,320. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WW International is $150,750.

