Beachbody Salaries

Beachbody's salary ranges from $116,000 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $208,950 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Beachbody. Last updated: 9/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $139K
Data Scientist
Median $116K
Product Manager
$149K

Software Engineering Manager
$209K
Technical Program Manager
$170K
Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Beachbody είναι Διευθυντής Μηχανικής Λογισμικού at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $208,950. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Beachbody είναι $148,920.

