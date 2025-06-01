Data Scientist compensation in United States at Aetna ranges from $136K per year for PRF2 to $190K per year for PRF4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Aetna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
PRF1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PRF2
$136K
$129K
$0
$7.2K
PRF3
$161K
$147K
$476
$13.5K
PRF4
$190K
$172K
$333
$18.1K
