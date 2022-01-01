← Company Directory
Cigna
Cigna Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $7,200

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Life Insurance

    Up to $3M

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 75% of base salary, LTD with 50% of base salary

    • Home
  • Remote Work

  • Business Travel Insurance

    Up to $1M

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Adoption Assistance

    $5,000 per year

  • Military Leave

    Differential pay

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • Other
  • Donation Match

