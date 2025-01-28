All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in United States at Cigna ranges from $84.5K per year for Senior Analyst to $122K per year for Advisor. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $106K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cigna's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Senior Analyst
$84.5K
$83.5K
$0
$1K
Lead Analyst
$89.1K
$86K
$0
$3.1K
Advisor
$122K
$111K
$0
$11K
Senior Advisor
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cigna, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)