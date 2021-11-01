← Company Directory
Avito
Avito Salaries

Avito's salary ranges from $9,714 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $113,215 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Avito. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
E2 $34.2K
E3 $42.8K
E4 $45.5K
E5 $50.9K
E6 $76.4K

Android Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

iOS Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $95.6K
Product Manager
Median $99.1K

Data Scientist
E4 $50.9K
E5 $85.1K
Business Analyst
Median $40.7K
Business Development
$35.2K
Copywriter
$46.3K
Data Analyst
$39K
Data Science Manager
$113K
Human Resources
$9.7K
Legal
$41.2K
Marketing
$59.5K
Product Designer
$102K
Product Design Manager
$57.9K
Project Manager
$27.1K
Recruiter
$13K
Sales
$27.5K
Solution Architect
$86.7K
Technical Program Manager
$68.1K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Avito is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $113,215. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avito is $48,581.

