Kaspersky
Kaspersky Salaries

Kaspersky's salary ranges from $19,885 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Russia at the low-end to $175,861 for a Sales Engineer in Israel at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kaspersky. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $47K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $38.9K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $74.6K
Customer Service
$29.2K
Data Scientist
$28.7K
Marketing
$157K
Product Manager
$136K
Recruiter
$19.9K
Sales
$54.8K
Sales Engineer
$176K
The highest paying role reported at Kaspersky is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,861. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaspersky is $50,913.

