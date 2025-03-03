← Company Directory
Kaspersky
Kaspersky Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The median Cybersecurity Analyst compensation package at Kaspersky totals RUB 3.43M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kaspersky's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kaspersky
Security Analyst
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 3.43M
Level
L3
Base
RUB 3.43M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Kaspersky?

RUB 14.1M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Kaspersky sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 4,324,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaspersky for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is RUB 3,431,278.

