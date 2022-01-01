← Company Directory
WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Salaries

WiseTech Global's salary ranges from $70,645 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $234,600 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of WiseTech Global. Last updated: 2/25/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $73K
L2 $93.4K
L3 $105K
L4 $113K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $107K
Customer Service
$70.6K

Data Scientist
$114K
Information Technologist (IT)
$139K
Product Manager
$235K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At WiseTech Global, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at WiseTech Global is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $234,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at WiseTech Global is $107,078.

