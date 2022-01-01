← Company Directory
Anomali
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Anomali Salaries

Anomali's salary ranges from $69,650 in total compensation per year for a Actuary at the low-end to $153,263 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Anomali. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Actuary
$69.7K
Software Engineer
$153K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Anomali is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,263. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Anomali is $111,456.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Anomali

Related Companies

  • InvestCloud
  • Zimperium
  • MedeAnalytics
  • Bugcrowd
  • ValueMomentum
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources