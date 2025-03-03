← Company Directory
Kaspersky
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Kaspersky Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Russia package at Kaspersky totals RUB 6.57M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Kaspersky's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Kaspersky
Software Engineering Manager
Moscow, MC, Russia
Total per year
RUB 6.57M
Level
L2
Base
RUB 5.62M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 956K
Years at company
10 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at Kaspersky?

RUB 14.1M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Kaspersky in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 8,317,842. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kaspersky for the Software Engineering Manager role in Russia is RUB 6,340,541.

Other Resources