← Company Directory
BBC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

BBC Salaries

BBC's salary ranges from $52,109 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $139,844 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of BBC. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $67.4K
Senior Software Engineer $80.1K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $92.2K
Accountant
$52.1K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 47
56 47
Business Analyst
$89.4K
Data Analyst
$69K
Data Scientist
$82.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$57.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$70.2K
Product Designer
$58.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$140K
UX Researcher
$62.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at BBC is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,844. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at BBC is $69,618.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for BBC

Related Companies

  • The Telegraph
  • Bertelsmann
  • Findmypast
  • YouView
  • Viacom18
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources