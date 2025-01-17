Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom at BBC ranges from £53.5K per year for Software Engineer to £63.6K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £62.1K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for BBC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Junior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Software Engineer
£53.5K
£53.3K
£0
£169.1
Senior Software Engineer
£63.6K
£63.6K
£0
£0
