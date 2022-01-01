For Employers
$
USD
/ yr
Change
Sign In
Sign Up
All Data
By Location
By Company
By Title
Salary Calculator
Visualizations
Verified Salaries
Internship Salaries
Negotiation Support
Compare Benefits
Who's Hiring
2024 Pay Report
Top Paying Companies
Integrate
Blog
Press
Google
Software Engineer
Product Manager
New York City Area
Data Scientist
View Individual Data Points
Levels FYI Logo
Salaries
📂 All Data
🌎 By Location
🏢 By Company
🖋 By Title
🏭️ By Industry
📍 Salary Heatmap
📈 Chart Visualizations
🔥 Real-time Percentiles
🎓 Internships
❣️ Compare Benefits
🎬 2024 Pay Report
🏆 Top Paying Companies
💸 Calculate Meeting Cost
#️⃣ Salary Calculator
Contribute
Add Compensation
Add Company Benefits
Add Level Mapping
Jobs
Services
Candidate Services
💵 Negotiation Coaching
📄 Resume Review
For Employers
Compensation Benchmarking
Real-time Percentiles 🔥
Competitive Intelligence
Hire Senior Talent
Community
← Company Directory
BBC
Work Here?
Claim Your Company
Overview
Salaries
Benefits
Jobs
New
Chat
BBC Benefits
Add Benefits
Compare
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
25 days
Life Insurance
2x base salary
Employee Assistance Program
Health Insurance
Disability Insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Gym Discount
Home
Business Travel Insurance
View Data as Table
BBC Perks & Benefits
Benefit
Description
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
25 days
Life Insurance
2x base salary
Employee Assistance Program
Offered by employer
Health Insurance
Offered by employer
Business Travel Insurance
Offered by employer
Disability Insurance
Offered by employer
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
Offered by employer
Gym Discount
Offered by employer
Featured Jobs
No featured jobs found for BBC
Related Companies
The Telegraph
Bertelsmann
Findmypast
YouView
Viacom18
See all companies ➜
Other Resources
End of Year Pay Report
Calculate Total Comp