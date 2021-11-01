← Company Directory
Bertelsmann
Bertelsmann Salaries

Bertelsmann's salary ranges from $40,795 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $114,176 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Bertelsmann. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Business Analyst
$114K
Data Scientist
$83.7K

Information Technologist (IT)
$74.6K
Management Consultant
$75.5K
Marketing
$40.8K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Bertelsmann is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $114,176. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Bertelsmann is $79,607.

Other Resources