← Company Directory
ABC
Work Here? Claim Your Company

ABC Salaries

ABC's salary ranges from $5,679 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $323,375 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ABC. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Associate Software Engineer $114K
Software Engineer $161K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Networking Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Product Designer
Median $20K
Data Scientist
Median $6K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

40 20
40 20
Product Manager
Median $158K
Accountant
$12.8K
Business Analyst
$50.3K
Business Development
$84.6K
Civil Engineer
$184K
Data Analyst
$50.3K
Data Science Manager
$34.1K
Financial Analyst
$68.4K
Graphic Designer
$105K
Human Resources
$59.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$5.7K
Legal
$98K
Management Consultant
$66.9K
Marketing
$13.5K
Mechanical Engineer
$98K
Program Manager
$104K
Project Manager
$141K
Recruiter
$186K
Sales
$120K
Sales Engineer
$49.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$323K
Software Engineering Manager
$99.5K
Technical Program Manager
$30.4K
UX Researcher
$36.3K
Venture Capitalist
$38K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At ABC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ABC is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $323,375. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABC is $68,431.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ABC

Related Companies

  • AccuWeather
  • Patagonia
  • Zappos.com
  • Meijer
  • Mutual of Omaha
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources