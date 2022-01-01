Mutual of Omaha Salaries

Company Directory
Mutual of Omaha's salary ranges from $78,872 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $221,100 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Mutual of Omaha. Last updated: 7/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $130K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $120K
Business Analyst
$78.9K

Data Science Manager
$221K
Management Consultant
$149K
Solution Architect
$154K
Technical Writer
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Mutual of Omaha is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $221,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Mutual of Omaha is $130,000.

