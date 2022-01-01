← Company Directory
Nationwide
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Nationwide Salaries

Nationwide's salary ranges from $56,715 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $181,905 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Nationwide. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $74.6K
Senior Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $117K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $110K
Actuary
Median $89K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $103K
Product Designer
Median $129K

UX Designer

Accountant
$140K
Administrative Assistant
$56.7K
Business Analyst
$118K
Data Analyst
$126K
Investment Banker
$146K
Marketing
$60.3K
Product Manager
$132K
Program Manager
$159K
Project Manager
$158K
Sales
$136K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$99.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
Solution Architect
$182K

Data Architect

UX Researcher
$133K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Nationwide is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $181,905. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nationwide is $125,625.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nationwide

Related Companies

  • Vanguard
  • Manulife
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • CoreLogic
  • William Blair
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources