← Company Directory
Manulife
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Manulife Salaries

Manulife's salary ranges from $19,655 in total compensation per year for a Actuary in Philippines at the low-end to $217,930 for a Program Manager in Canada at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Manulife. Last updated: 4/25/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L1 $63.9K
L2 $75K
L3 $84.8K
L5 $68.9K
L6 $77.3K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $121K
Data Scientist
Median $89.2K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

54 51
54 51
Business Analyst
Median $69.6K
Financial Analyst
Median $63.4K
Marketing
Median $55.5K
Accountant
$80K
Actuary
$19.7K
Business Operations
$48.4K
Chief of Staff
$117K
Data Analyst
$54.8K
Information Technologist (IT)
$70.4K
Investment Banker
$83.9K
Management Consultant
$72.3K
Product Designer
$174K
Product Design Manager
$98.7K
Program Manager
$218K
Project Manager
$125K
Sales Engineer
$88.1K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$101K
Solution Architect
$171K
Technical Program Manager
$210K
UX Researcher
$90.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Manulife is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $217,930. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Manulife is $83,884.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Manulife

Related Companies

  • FirstBank
  • KPMG
  • Fidelity Investments
  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources