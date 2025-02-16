← Company Directory
Manulife
Manulife Financial Analyst Salaries

The median Financial Analyst compensation in Canada package at Manulife totals CA$57.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Manulife's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Manulife
Corporate Finance
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$57.6K
Level
L1
Base
CA$57.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Manulife?

CA$223K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Manulife in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$148,846. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Manulife for the Financial Analyst role in Canada is CA$78,121.

