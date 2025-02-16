Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Manulife ranges from CA$89.1K per year for L1 to CA$108K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$103K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Manulife's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
CA$89.1K
CA$86.5K
CA$217.5
CA$2.3K
L2
CA$97K
CA$92.1K
CA$440.5
CA$4.4K
L3
CA$118K
CA$116K
CA$0
CA$2K
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
