All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at Nationwide totals $108K per year for Specialist Data Scientist. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $108K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nationwide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Specialist Data Scientist
$108K
$107K
$0
$1.8K
Consultant Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
