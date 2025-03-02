Software Engineer compensation in United States at Nationwide ranges from $74.6K per year for Software Engineer to $117K per year for Specialist Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $85K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nationwide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
$74.6K
$73.8K
$0
$833
Senior Software Engineer
$106K
$101K
$2.2K
$2.7K
Specialist Software Engineer
$117K
$114K
$0
$2.6K
Consultant Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
