← Company Directory
Nationwide
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Nationwide Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Nationwide totals $129K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Nationwide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Nationwide
UX Designer
hidden
Total per year
$129K
Level
hidden
Base
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$6.1K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Nationwide?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

UX Designer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Nationwide in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $133,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Nationwide for the Product Designer role in United States is $126,300.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Nationwide

Related Companies

  • Vanguard
  • Manulife
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • CoreLogic
  • William Blair
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources