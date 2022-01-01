← Company Directory
Zappos.com
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Zappos.com Salaries

Zappos.com's salary ranges from $53,900 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $190,120 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Zappos.com. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L4 $144K
L5 $179K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $124K
Business Analyst
$80.4K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
55 47
Data Scientist
$120K
Financial Analyst
$53.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$104K
Marketing
$113K
Sales
$74.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$190K
Technical Program Manager
$99.5K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Zappos.com is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $190,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zappos.com is $113,063.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Zappos.com

Related Companies

  • Everlane
  • Jane
  • Total Wine & More
  • SSENSE
  • Away
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources