Software Engineer compensation in United States at Zappos.com ranges from $155K per year for L4 to $179K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $177K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zappos.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L4
$155K
$133K
$13.7K
$8.2K
L5
$179K
$152K
$0
$26.9K
L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
