Software Engineer compensation in United States at Zappos.com ranges from $155K per year for L4 to $179K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $177K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Zappos.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L4 SDE I ( Entry Level ) $155K $133K $13.7K $8.2K L5 SDE II $179K $152K $0 $26.9K L6 Senior SDE $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- L7 Principal SDE $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

What's the vesting schedule at Zappos.com ?

