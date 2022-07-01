← Company Directory
Away
Away Salaries

Away's salary ranges from $62,712 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations at the low-end to $159,200 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Away. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Business Operations
$62.7K
Information Technologist (IT)
$128K
Software Engineer
$159K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Away is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Away is $127,500.

