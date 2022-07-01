← Company Directory
Away
    Away is a global lifestyle brand with a mission to transform travel through products and content that inspire people to get away more. The company launched in 2016 with one perfectly designed carry-on and has since expanded to offer an array of luggage and travel essentials built for the modern traveler. Headquartered in New York City, with teams in London and Toronto, Away currently ships products to over 35 countries around the world. Away has been named one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” and has been recognized on TIME’s list of “Best Inventions.” To learn more, visit awaytravel.com.

    http://awaytravel.com
    2015
    210
    $100M-$250M
