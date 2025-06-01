← Company Directory
ABC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

ABC Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in India at ABC ranges from ₹1.66M to ₹2.26M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ABC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.77M - ₹2.14M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.66M₹1.77M₹2.14M₹2.26M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Management Consultant submissions at ABC to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

₹13.61M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At ABC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Management Consultant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at ABC in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,260,557. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ABC for the Management Consultant role in India is ₹1,656,443.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for ABC

Related Companies

  • AccuWeather
  • Patagonia
  • Zappos.com
  • Meijer
  • Mutual of Omaha
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources