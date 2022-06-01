← Company Directory
AccuWeather
AccuWeather Salaries

AccuWeather's salary ranges from $19,918 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in France at the low-end to $136,315 for a Solution Architect in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AccuWeather. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $102K
Data Scientist
$19.9K
Product Manager
$109K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Software Engineering Manager
$131K
Solution Architect
$136K
The highest paying role reported at AccuWeather is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,315. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AccuWeather is $109,450.

