AccuWeather
    AccuWeather, recognized and documented as the most accurate source of weather forecasts and warnings in the world, has saved tens of thousands of lives and prevented hundreds of thousands of injuries and tens of billions of dollars in property damage.With global headquarters in State College, PA, and other offices around the world, AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily, helping them plan their lives and get more out of their day through its digital media, including free mobile apps, mobile web and www.AccuWeather.com website as well as radio, television, newspapers, the national 24/7 and AccuWeather Network channel.Additionally, AccuWeather produces and distributes news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites. Among AccuWeather’s many innovative and award-winning features available free to the public are AccuWeather MinuteCast® Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ and the patented AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperature scale. Furthermore, AccuWeather serves more than half of the Fortune 500 companies and thousands of businesses globally.

    http://www.accuweather.com
    1962
    510
    $50M-$100M
    Headquarters

