Schibsted
Schibsted Salaries

Schibsted's salary ranges from $58,850 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in Norway at the low-end to $175,802 for a Solution Architect in Denmark at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Schibsted. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $74.6K
Business Analyst
$65.3K
Data Scientist
$85.3K

Management Consultant
$58.8K
Marketing
$75.5K
Product Designer
$69.7K
Product Manager
$71.6K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$143K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $96K
Solution Architect
$176K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Schibsted is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,802. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schibsted is $75,035.

