All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in Russia at Avito ranges from RUB 4.69M per year for E4 to RUB 7.85M per year for E5. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 4.58M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E3
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E4
RUB 4.69M
RUB 4.34M
RUB 0
RUB 352K
E5
RUB 7.85M
RUB 6.26M
RUB 1.02M
RUB 563K
