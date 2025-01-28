Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Avito ranges from RUB 3.13M per year for E2 to RUB 7M per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 3.95M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
E2
RUB 3.13M
RUB 2.97M
RUB 64.2K
RUB 92.2K
E3
RUB 3.55M
RUB 3.32M
RUB 30.9K
RUB 193K
E4
RUB 4.05M
RUB 3.76M
RUB 32.4K
RUB 257K
E5
RUB 4.93M
RUB 4.65M
RUB 58K
RUB 221K
