Salaries

Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Avito Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Avito ranges from RUB 4.1M per year for E3 to RUB 5.82M per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 4.34M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus E2 (Entry Level) RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- RUB -- E3 RUB 4.1M RUB 3.83M RUB 81.2K RUB 187K E4 RUB 4.58M RUB 4.28M RUB 41.5K RUB 255K E5 RUB 5.92M RUB 5.65M RUB 140K RUB 132K View 2 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve RUB 2.86M+ (sometimes RUB 28.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( RUB ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Get notified of new salaries Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

What's the vesting schedule at Avito ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.