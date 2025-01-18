← Company Directory
Avito
Avito Backend Software Engineer Salaries

Backend Software Engineer compensation in Russia at Avito ranges from RUB 4.1M per year for E3 to RUB 5.82M per year for E6. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 4.34M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
E2
(Entry Level)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
E3
RUB 4.1M
RUB 3.83M
RUB 81.2K
RUB 187K
E4
RUB 4.58M
RUB 4.28M
RUB 41.5K
RUB 255K
E5
RUB 5.92M
RUB 5.65M
RUB 140K
RUB 132K
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Avito in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 5,919,407. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avito for the Backend Software Engineer role in Russia is RUB 4,015,465.

