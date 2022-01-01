← Company Directory
VK
VK Salaries

VK's salary ranges from $16,887 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $201,000 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of VK. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Junior Software Engineer $18.9K
Software Engineer $39.5K
Senior Software Engineer $53.5K
Lead Software Engineer $70.9K

Android Engineer

Mobile Software Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

iOS Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $40.6K
Product Manager
Median $49.5K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $64.6K
Product Designer
Median $36.6K
Project Manager
Median $41.9K
Data Analyst
Median $22.7K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $30K
Business Operations Manager
$16.9K
Business Analyst
$37.8K
Business Development
$47.2K
Data Science Manager
$201K
Hardware Engineer
$101K
Information Technologist (IT)
$47K
Marketing
$37.2K
Technical Program Manager
$70.2K
UX Researcher
$34.7K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At VK, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VK is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VK is $41,276.

