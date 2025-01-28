All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in Russia at Avito totals RUB 7.58M per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 8.81M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
RUB 7.58M
RUB 6.37M
RUB 366K
RUB 841K
Senior Manager
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Lead Manager
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Head of Engineering
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
