Avito
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Avito Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Software Engineering Manager compensation in Russia at Avito totals RUB 7.58M per year for Manager. The median yearly compensation in Russia package totals RUB 8.81M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Avito's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Manager
RUB 7.58M
RUB 6.37M
RUB 366K
RUB 841K
Senior Manager
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Lead Manager
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Head of Engineering
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
What are the career levels at Avito?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Avito in Russia sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 16,784,083. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Avito for the Software Engineering Manager role in Russia is RUB 8,476,819.

