Arup
Arup Salaries

Arup's salary ranges from $45,398 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $132,335 for a MEP Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arup. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Civil Engineer
Median $51.6K
Customer Service
$49.2K
Data Scientist
$66.1K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Electrical Engineer
$80.1K
Hardware Engineer
$53.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$64.7K
Management Consultant
$55.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$103K
MEP Engineer
$132K
Product Designer
$45.4K
Product Manager
$124K
Project Manager
$121K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$80.9K
Software Engineer
$75.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$113K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arup is MEP Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,335. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arup is $75,749.

