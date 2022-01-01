← Company Directory
Cambridge Consultants
Cambridge Consultants Salaries

Cambridge Consultants's salary ranges from $63,425 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $147,735 for a Technical Program Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cambridge Consultants. Last updated: 5/22/2025

Software Engineer
Median $63.4K
Hardware Engineer
$77.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$115K
Technical Program Manager
$148K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cambridge Consultants is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,735. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cambridge Consultants is $95,955.

