Equal Experts
Equal Experts Salaries

Equal Experts's salary ranges from $14,506 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in India at the low-end to $204,824 for a Management Consultant in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Equal Experts. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $44.1K
Management Consultant
$205K
Recruiter
$14.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$188K
The highest paying role reported at Equal Experts is Management Consultant at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,824. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Equal Experts is $116,164.

