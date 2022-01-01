← Company Directory
Sparta Global
Sparta Global Salaries

Sparta Global's salary ranges from $32,402 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $38,666 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sparta Global. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $32.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
$38.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sparta Global is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $38,666. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sparta Global is $35,534.

