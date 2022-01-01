← Company Directory
Ciklum
Ciklum Salaries

Ciklum's salary ranges from $995 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Ukraine at the low-end to $199,347 for a Business Development in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ciklum. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $60K

Backend Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $77.4K
Business Analyst
$49K

Business Development
$199K
Financial Analyst
$29.4K
Human Resources
$23.9K
Product Manager
$104K
Program Manager
$109K
Project Manager
$77.6K
Recruiter
$995
Sales
$95.8K
Software Engineering Manager
$70.4K
Solution Architect
$90.5K
Technical Program Manager
$48.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ciklum is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $199,347. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciklum is $73,875.

