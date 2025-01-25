Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine at Ciklum ranges from $UAH 1.51M per year to $UAH 2.91M. The median yearly compensation in Ukraine package totals UAH 2.49M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ciklum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
Software Engineer
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
Senior Software Engineer
UAH 2.49M
UAH 2.49M
UAH 0
UAH 0
Lead Software Engineer
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
