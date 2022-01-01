← Company Directory
Ideagen Plc
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Ideagen Plc Salaries

Ideagen Plc's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Business Operations Manager at the low-end to $398,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ideagen Plc. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Operations Manager
$116K
Software Engineer
$398K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ideagen Plc is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $398,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ideagen Plc is $256,788.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Ideagen Plc

Related Companies

  • Ciklum
  • Neueda
  • Softwire
  • Sparta Global
  • Civica
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources