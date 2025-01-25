← Company Directory
Ciklum
Ciklum Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The average Software Engineering Manager total compensation in Ukraine at Ciklum ranges from UAH 2.41M to UAH 3.43M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ciklum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 2.73M - UAH 3.11M
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 2.41MUAH 2.73MUAH 3.11MUAH 3.43M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Ciklum?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Ciklum in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 3,430,295. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ciklum for the Software Engineering Manager role in Ukraine is UAH 2,412,835.

