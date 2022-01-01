Company Directory
Arcadis
Arcadis Salaries

Arcadis's salary ranges from $6,997 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in India at the low-end to $153,302 for a Product Design Manager in Ireland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Arcadis. Last updated: 7/16/2025

$160K

Civil Engineer
Median $80K
Management Consultant
Median $101K
Data Scientist
Median $7K
Project Manager
Median $130K
Accountant
$58.6K
Business Analyst
$43.1K
Chemical Engineer
$90.5K
Data Science Manager
$90.9K
Facilities Manager
$28.9K
Geological Engineer
$91.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$37.6K
Mechanical Engineer
$78.4K
Product Designer
$90.8K
Product Design Manager
$153K
Program Manager
$65.6K
Software Engineer
$130K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Arcadis is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,302. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Arcadis is $85,225.

