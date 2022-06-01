← Company Directory
GHD
GHD Salaries

GHD's salary ranges from $38,074 in total compensation per year for a Civil Engineer in Canada at the low-end to $201,000 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GHD. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Civil Engineer
$38.1K
Data Scientist
$105K
Information Technologist (IT)
$51.1K

Management Consultant
$129K
MEP Engineer
$74K
Product Designer
$201K
Sales
$49K
Software Engineer
$104K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GHD is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GHD is $88,827.

